WALKER, Mich. - A Walker man suspected of causing a Tuesday evening crash that killed a motorcyclist has been charged with resisting and obstructing police for walking out of a Grand Rapids hospital after being treated for his injuries.

Joseph Arnold Hileski, 36, is also facing possible charges for the 7:53 p.m. crash at Leonard Street and Wilson Avenue NW that killed a Walker man.

Police say Hileski was heading east on Leonard Street when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a motorcycle traveling north on Wilson. The rider, 35-year-old Jacob Eugene Craft of Walker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hileski was taken to Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids for evaluation as a precaution, but then took off. He was arrested at nearby bus stop. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Hileski was charged with obstruction for trying to dodge a search warrant for his blood.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Grand Rapids District Court for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. A probable cause conference has been set for July 31. The felony offense is punishable by up to two years in prison.

Charges in the deadly crash are on hold pending results from toxicology tests, Becker said. If the toxicology report indicates the illegal presence of drugs or an unlawful blood alcohol level, Hileski could be charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony.

He has a prior drug possession conviction in Kent County in 2016 that put him behind bars. Other convictions include assault and possession of burglar tools. Hileski was discharged from the Michigan Department of Corrections nearly seven months ago and lists an address on Apple Blossom Drive NW, which is less than a half mile from where the deadly wreck occurred.

Hileski’s driver’s license has been suspended numerous times since 2001 for offenses ranging from drug crimes to failing to pay driver responsibility fees.

He has numerous moving violations on his record. Disobeying traffic signals, making an improper turn, providing false information to police, failing to yield and driving on a suspended or revoked license are among the violations, according to court records and the Michigan Secretary of State.

Hileski’s driving privileges were restored in October of 2017.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM