BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Battle Creek Police are searching for a suspect tied to three different break-ins over the last two weeks.

The suspect is targeting jewelry stores in Battle Creek including Pearlman's Jewlery (at SW Capital/Wentworth), King Jewelers (at SW Capital/Beckley) and most recently, the Happy House Gift Shop (at East Columbia/Grand Boulevard).

The male suspect is believed to be white and about 5'10" with a medium build. He has been seen wearing a brown coat, black shoes with white soles, a hoodie and black framed glasses. He also has been carrying a black backpack.

"The picture with the time stamp of "11/13/2018 00:16:00," where the man in the brown coat is standing near a counter, is of a person of interest who matches the physical description and was in the area at the time of the Nov 13 break in on E. Columbia," a detective with the BCPD wrote in a press release.

Anyone with information on these break-ins or the identity of the man in the pictures is asked to call BCPD at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

