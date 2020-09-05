GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Erik Kiilunen is tired of staying at home.

"It looks like all our government has got a howitzer and is trying to shoot a gnat in a china shop," says Kiilunen.

That's why he decided to take it into his own hands, and create the "All Business is Essential" campaign.

"I'm pacing the house wondering what to do," says Kiilunen. "I finally caught my reflection in the mirror and finally said I guess it's you, nobody else will do it."

All over the state, including soon in Grand Rapids, you'll see billboards with that phrase on them, paid for through a GoFundMe account. The purpose is to urge small business owners to open their doors against the governors executive order.

Kiilunen is leading by example, and reopened both of the businesses he owns against the order.

For him, the reward outweighs the risk.

"As far as being responsible for, say, a COVID death or something which is the big threat that's coming at me," explains Kiilunen. "No, I'm just speaking my mind I'm engaging in my first amendment rights. I'm telling you what I think."

The Michigan Small Business Association disagrees with Kiilunen's actions.

SBA President Brian Calley says that the Association does not recommend ignoring the executive orders.

