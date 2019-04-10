GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Derrick Brown was officially charged with open murder more than a decade after the shooting death of a Grand Rapids teen.

On May 31, 2008, Richard Dannah, 19, was killed when someone drove by and fired shots into a crowd at a home on Adams Street SE.

Brown, 32, was arraigned this week on one count of open murder for that shooting. He is already serving a minimum of 30 years in prison for robbing two men during a Grand Rapids home invasion back in 2012.

Brown will be back in court on Oct. 15.

