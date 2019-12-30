CHICAGO — Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Michigan State University student who was killed while home in Chicago on break.

Lafayette Hodges turned himself in to authorities over the weekend, according to ABC7 in Chicago. He was expected in bond court on Monday.

Authorities say 19-year-old Lyniah Bell was shot in the head late Friday evening in an apartment on the city's South Side. She was home for winter break.

Bell's cousin, Sam Brown, says attending MSU was her dream and she was planning to major in business and journalism. Bell had a full ride academic scholarship to the university, ABC7 reports.

13 ON YOUR SIDE contributed to this reporting.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.