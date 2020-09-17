Man charged for murder of 60-year-old Grand Rapids man

The suspect in this incident has been identified as Jaeloni Maliek Talton, 24, from Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man faces multiple charges after the murder of a 60-year-old Grand Rapids man in August.

Jaeloni Maliek Talton, 24, from Grand Rapids, has been charged with Open Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Possession of a Firearm when Committing a Felony.

Talton has been held in the Kent County Correctional Facility on related charges in this homicide

The body of Tyrane Williams, 60, was found near 15 Mile Road and Ball Creek Road in Sparta Township on Tuesday, Sept. 1, one day after police asked for the public's help.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.