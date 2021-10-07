x
Man charged with animal cruelty after dog beating video goes viral posts bond

Jon Robert Wilcox, 25, is facing a charge of animal cruelty, which is a misdemeanor offense.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man caught on camera beating a dog in Grand Rapids has bonded out of custody. 

Jon Robert Wilcox, 25, is facing a charge of animal cruelty, which is a misdemeanor offense.

He posted bond Thursday. 

If found guilty Wilcox could serve 93 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and up to 200 hours of community service.

In addition, the court may order psychiatric evaluation; may order costs of care, housing or veterinary care, as applicable; may be ordered not to own/possess an animal. 

