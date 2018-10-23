HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A drunken-driver is faces charges in connection to a July crash that killed a newlywed couple in Allegan County.

Jacob Scot Damron, 21, was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon. The 21-year-old was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and one count of driving while intoxicated causing serious injury. He is also facing a weapons charge.

The July 17 crash occurred at the intersection of M-40 and 128th Avenue in Heath Township in Allegan County. At the time, Allegan County Deputies said Dramon's vehicle was driving west on 128th Avenue, and he missed a stop sign, hitting a vehicle heading north on M-40.

The crash sent the northbound vehicle into the southbound lanes hitting a third vehicle.

A newlywed couple, identified as 24-year-old Logan Thunderland Allbaugh, of Holland, and 22-year-old Hannah Mae Kwekel, of Zeeland, were killed. The two had only been married for two weeks before the crash. The third driver, Duane McDonald, was injured in the crash.

Damron was not injured.

Logan Albaugh and Hannah Kwekel were married on June 23.

The sheriff's office says Damron is being lodged at the Allegan County Correction Facility.

