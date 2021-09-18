Man crashes into, injures 95-year-old and leaves scene in Holland Township

Officers were able to track the suspect with a fluid trail and gouges in the road from his damaged truck.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A 95-year-old man is injured and a 29-year-old man is in jail following a Saturday crash in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 4:54 p.m., a 2014 Ram truck pulled out of a private drive into the pathway of a 2016 Buick. The Buick was being driven by a 95-year-old man traveling West on Division Street.

The truck’s driver, a 29-year-old man from Crystal, left the scene of the accident before police arrived. However, officers found a fluid trail and gouges in the road that led them to the truck.

Police found the vehicle disabled on the side of Division Street, a quarter mile north from the crash site. The man left the vehicle on foot.

With help from witnesses, officers located the suspect and took him into custody. He is lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

The driver of the Buick was transported to Holland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

