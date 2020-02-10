Man deported after arrest in Grand Rapids caught trying to reenter the country

Rodas-Herrera was found in the mountains near Three Points Arizona, about 45 miles west of Tucson. Agent Hernandez says a return to West Michigan was likely.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was deported after committing a crime in Grand Rapids years ago was arrested trying to sneak back into the country on Wednesday.

Back in 2016, Angel Rodas-Herrera was convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct, he was deported to his home country of Guatemala.

"We believe that he was trying to egress back into the country," says Border Patrol agent Daniel Hernandez. "Maybe to make his way back to the Grand Rapids area."

Rodas-Herrera was found in the mountains near Three Points Arizona, about 45 miles west of Tucson. Agent Hernandez says a return to West Michigan was likely, based on the actions of others who have been deported.

"There is a high probability that they return to those communities once again once they are removed from the country," says Hernandez.

So how was he found in such a remote area? In this case, a camera planted in the desert sent a still photo to the agency showing the man heading farther into the US. The agents jumped into action from there.

"We have a vast area that we operate under so we have little pieces of technology out in the desert, hilltops what have you, that are able to detect people where people shouldn't be," explains Hernandez. "Our agents were able to track up there, and hike to a location to make the arrest."

Rodas-Herrera now awaits his sentencing. According to the US Sentencing Commission, the average prison sentence for illegal reentry offenders in 2019 was nine months.