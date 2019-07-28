GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a Shell gas station in Grand Rapids.

Police responded to the scene in the 2600 block of East Beltline Avenue SE around 4 a.m. for a report of one person being shot. GRPD found the victim, a 26-year-old male, and was rushed to an area hospital but died a short time later.

Investigators have learned that the victim was not an employee of the gas station and the shooting occurred in the parking lot. It appears there was an altercation in the parking lot prior to the shooting and those involved in the fight left the gas station before police arrived.

GRPD currently do not have anyone in custody.

The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an examination this week to determine the victim's cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-4483 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.