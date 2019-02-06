FORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man who was removing tree stumps in western Michigan has died after a tractor overturned and pinned him.

The Mecosta County sheriff's office identified the man as 64-year-old Kerry Burggren, who was working in Fork Township, 80 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Deputies were called around 6 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office says Burggren was from Sears, a small community in Osceola County.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.