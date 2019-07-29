FERRY TOWNSHIP (Oceana County Press) – A 37-year-old Nashville, Michigan man who was in intensive care with a critical head injury following an assault during an after-hours wedding party Sunday, July 28, has died, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.

A 34-year-old Hart man has been identified as a suspect, said Sheriff Mast.

The assault occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Elm Street.

Sheriff’s deputies and Life EMS paramedics were dispatched to the residence to investigate a complaint of a man who was down after an altercation between party-goers. There had been a wedding reception in Shelby Saturday evening. After the reception, some guests and the wedding party went to the home for “after-party festivities,” said Mast.

“Sources say that throughout the evening, there had been an ongoing disagreement between two gentlemen at the party,” he said. “At approximately 4:33 a.m., this disagreement turned physical between the two, and the victim fell to the ground. In doing so, he sustained extremely critical injuries to his head. Party-goers called 911 for assistance after almost an hour had passed.”

The victim was immediately transported to Mercy Health Partners Lakeshore Campus in Shelby and then transferred to MHP Hackley Campus in Muskegon and later died.

The case remains under investigation.

