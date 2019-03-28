ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office assisted with a fatal fire at 12:15 a.m. Thursday morning on 117th Ave. near 43rd St. in Valley Township.

A single-wide trailer home was reported to be on fire with flames coming from the home. Shortly thereafter, a deputy with the sheriff's office arrived on the scene and found a man, identified as 23-year-old William Hedges, laying about 15 feet from the home with obvious burn injuries.

Hedges was unable to move, and officers and a family member helped move him to safety. He was transported to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Investigators say that several people were home when they noticed a fire had started in the kitchen area. They were trying to get everyone from the home when they located Hedges and helped pull him out.

The other people in the home all suffered from varying degrees of smoke inhalation and received treatment at the scene and at the hospital.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Michigan State Police Special Investigations Division.

