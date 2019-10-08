MACON, Ga. — A man drowned while swimming in a pool at a Macon apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Arbor Apartment Homes on Northside Drive just before 12 p.m.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says Roger Anthony was swimming when he started having difficulty breathing.

Anthony's 9-year-old daughter, London, jumped in to save him, but he went into cardiac arrest.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says witnesses say they helped the two out of the pool.

Jones says EMS tried to administer CPR, but he passed away at Coliseum Northside Hospital.

The sheriff's office says London is in critical condition at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

