Man extricated from vehicle after striking tree in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was injured in a crash Saturday night after striking a tree in Mecosta County.
Police say the crash occurred just before midnight on 230th Avenue. The driver, a 24-year-old Hershey man, was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Emergency personnel had to extricate him from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a Big Rapids hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.
