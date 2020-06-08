Grand Rapids man charged in double homicide

Juan Nico Garcia, 30, is facing multiple charges tied to the murders.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in custody for allegedly killing two people on the city's southeast side in June.

Juan Nico Garcia, 30, faces open murder charges in the deaths of Jaionna Michelle Braden, 20, and Quavon Shamar Lee, 23.

Braden and Lee were shot and killed on Sunday, June 7 near 800 Bemis St. SE. Police were called just before midnight on reports of gunshots and arrived to find the two victims deceased inside a running vehicle.

Garcia is currently in custody and incarcerated at the Kent County Correctional Facility on multiple charges tied to the murders.

