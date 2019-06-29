FORT MEADE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday a 45-year-old man’s body found earlier this week was partially eaten by an alligator.

Michael Ford II’s body was found Thursday floating in the water on the property of The Mosaic Co., which does mining along Highway 630 just west of Fort Meade.

Deputies said a company employee saw the 11-foot, 10-inch gator had part of Michael Ford II’s body in his mouth. The 449-pound gator had disengaged by the time deputies arrived.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapped and killed the gator. A necropsy showed Ford’s hand and foot were found inside the gator.

An autopsy revealed Ford had other lacerations and injuries caused by the gator. However, Ford’s apparent cause of death is drowning, pending a final toxicology report.

The Mosaic Company said Ford was not an employee.

