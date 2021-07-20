Man gets 11 years for driving Michigan teen to Rhode Island for sex

Federal prosecutors say Charles Morancey was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A 45-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 11 years in prison for driving a teenage girl from Michigan to his home in Rhode Island so they could have sex.

Federal prosecutors say Charles Morancey was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to travelling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Authorities say Morancey met a 15-year-old Hopkins, Michigan girl online in 2019. Police say their conversations regularly became sexually explicit. The girl expressed that she was having issues at home and Morancey plotted to help her run away. Authorities say he drove her to Rhode Island on Aug. 2 and had sexual contact with her multiple times.

Morancey had asked the girl to destroy the sim card in her cell phone as well as to either delete her social media accounts or change the passwords. Police say the girl ignored Morancey's instructions.

On Aug. 6, the Allegan County Sheriff's Department obtained a search warrant for the girl's Instagram account and saw that she had logged on from a Rhode Island IP address. Local police were notified and located the girl at Morancey's home.

Morancey was later arrested.

