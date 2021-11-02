Man gets 5 years' probation in threats to Whitmer, Nessel

Detroit police officers arrested the man at his home -- the same day the threats were made.

DETROIT — A Detroit man was given 5 years’ of strict mental health probation for making death threats against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Court documents show Robert Tesh was sentenced Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court after pleading guilty but mentally ill in August.

Tesh was charged last year with false report or threat of terrorism after making the threats via a social media message to an acquaintance in April 2020.

Detroit police officers arrested Tesh at his home -- the same day the threats were made.

County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has said authorities concluded the message amounted to “credible threats to kill.”

