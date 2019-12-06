Deputies in Berrien County are involved in a search for a missing person.

Garen Patrick Collins, 47, of Niles Township was last seen on June 9 around 6:30 a.m. at the Riverfront Park Campground, where he lives.

Collins is 6’2” tall, weighs about 265 pounds, has short brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

His vehicle was found in a parking lot of the Pucker Street Dam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 269-983-7141 ext. 7224.

