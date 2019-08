PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Plainfield Township early Sunday morning.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 5700 block of West River Drive just before 1 a.m. where they found a 46-year-old male from Comstock Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that struck the pedestrian is a 22-year-old female from Cannon Township. She remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor with the pedestrian but not with the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

