News

Man holds up Battle Creek bank; FBI joins investigation

Battle Creek Police and the FBI are working together to find a man who robbed the PNC Bank Tuesday morning.
The FBI is working with authorities in Battle Creek to track down a man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning. 

Just after 10:40 a.m., a man walked into the PNC Bank on Capitol Avenue SW and told the tellers he wanted to open an account. 

After some time at the front desk, he pulled out a handgun and took cash from several tellers. 

Police are looking for this suspect from a morning bank robbery.

Police aren't sure how much cash he got away with but believe he made off with a large amount. 

Authorities showed up within minutes of the holdup, but he was already gone. 

He was last seen running south from the bank through the parking lot of a nearby business plaza. 

Detectives are checking security video in the area to see if he got into a vehicle to make his getaway. 

If you have any information that can help police catch the suspect, you're asked to call the non-emergency number, 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer, 269-964-3888.  

