Man holds up Battle Creek bank; FBI joins investigation

The FBI is working with authorities in Battle Creek to track down a man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

Just after 10:40 a.m., a man walked into the PNC Bank on Capitol Avenue SW and told the tellers he wanted to open an account.

After some time at the front desk, he pulled out a handgun and took cash from several tellers.

Police aren't sure how much cash he got away with but believe he made off with a large amount.

Authorities showed up within minutes of the holdup, but he was already gone.

He was last seen running south from the bank through the parking lot of a nearby business plaza.

Detectives are checking security video in the area to see if he got into a vehicle to make his getaway.

If you have any information that can help police catch the suspect, you're asked to call the non-emergency number, 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer, 269-964-3888.

