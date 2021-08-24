Man holds up Battle Creek bank; FBI joins investigation

The FBI is working with authorities in Battle Creek to track down a man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning.
Just after 10:40 a.m., a man walked into the PNC Bank on Capitol Avenue SW and told the tellers he wanted to open an account.
After some time at the front desk, he pulled out a handgun and took cash from several tellers.
Police aren't sure how much cash he got away with but believe he made off with a large amount.
Authorities showed up within minutes of the holdup, but he was already gone.
He was last seen running south from the bank through the parking lot of a nearby business plaza.
Detectives are checking security video in the area to see if he got into a vehicle to make his getaway.
If you have any information that can help police catch the suspect, you're asked to call the non-emergency number, 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer, 269-964-3888.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.