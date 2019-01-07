MUSKEGON, Mich. — A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon after hitting a van head-on in Muskegon.

Muskegon Township Police identified the man as Dean Dilts Jr., 33, from Casnovia Township.

Muskegon Township Police responded to the crash at 1:18 p.m. on Apple Avenue just west of Mill Iron Road. Witnesses at the scene said Dilts left the normal travel lanes on westbound Apple and went into the middle turn lane to pass a pickup truck.

When Dilts was in the turn lane, he immediately struck a panel van head-on that was approaching a private drive to turn.

Dilts was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the van was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Muskegon Police are in the process of reconstructing the crash.

Police are not sure if alcohol or drugs were a factor. A toxicology report is pending.

