Man in critical condition after being electrocuted in construction accident

A worker was operating a boom truck when the boom was navigated into electrical wires, which caused a fire on the truck. He was then electrocuted, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after being electrocuted on a construction site in Ottawa County on Thursday.

Police say the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Taylor Street in Blendon Township. A worker was operating a boom truck at a residential construction site when the boom was navigated into electrical wires, which caused a fire on the truck. The worker was then electrocuted, police say.

The worker, a 56-year-old South Haven man, was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Consumers Energy crews worked to de-energize the wires so fire crews could extinguish the fire.

The accident remains under investigation.

