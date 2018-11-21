GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man is in custody after attempting to start a fire at a downtown Grand Rapids hospital.

According to Spectrum Health Butterworth, the man gained access to the AeroMed landing area on the roof Wednesday morning and attempted to start a fire.

No one was injured in the incident, and the hospital says no one is at risk.

Grand Rapids Police are looking into the situation and will provide more details as they become available.

