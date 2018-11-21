GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man is in custody after starting a fire at a downtown Grand Rapids hospital.

According to Grand Rapids Police, officers were called to Spectrum Health Butterworth around 8:20 a.m. on reports of a man starting a fire in a secure area. The suspect gained access to the AeroMed landing area on the roof Wednesday morning.

The suspect set the fire in an area used for mechanical purposes, not actually on the helipad area on the roof. The fire alarm was pulled.

Spectrum Security was able to take the suspect into custody until police could arrive. No one was injured in the incident, and the only minimal damage was reported.

The Grand Rapids Police Department’s Detective Unit has taken custody of the suspect and is

currently investigating the incident. The identity of the suspect is being withheld pending formal

charges.

Investigators are working with Spectrum to find out how the suspect gained access to the roof and why the fire was started.

Spectrum provided this statement Wednesday afternoon:

Security personnel quickly responded to a man accessing the helistop at the Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. He also attempted to start a fire in a nearby hallway. We appreciate the quick response by Grand Rapids Fire Department and Grand Rapids Police Department staff. The safety of patients, visitors and staff are a priority at Spectrum Health, and people were not at risk during this incident. This event did not impact daily operations and the helistop remains open. We are cooperating with GRPD, and since this is an active investigation, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further.

