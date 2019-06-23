ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle in Allendale.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch said the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on 68th Avenue north of Lake Michigan Drive. Northbound 68th Avenue is currently closed due to the incident.

Authorities said the man was in an electric wheelchair when he was struck.

Central Dispatch couldn't immediately confirm any information about the person killed, but an investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

