Man injured after being struck by car in Kent Co.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 29-year-old man was hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Grand Rapids Township Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on East Beltline Avenue SE and Cascade Road SE. A man was attempting to cross East Beltline Avenue when he was struck by a Volkswagen Golf, which had a green light.

The man sustained an injury to his leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver wasn't hurt.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

