CALEDONIA, Mich. - A man from Ada got his leg trapped in the auger of a grain silo while cleaning it at the Caledonia Farmers Elevator Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to the Caledonia Farmers Elevator where they found a 58-year-old male employee with his leg trapped.

The man was rescued just after noon Tuesday and he was transported to Butterworth Hospital with a serious leg injury. Authorities say he was conscious and alert.

KSCO, Caledonia Fire, Aero Med and the Kentwood Fire Technical Rescue Unit all assisted in the rescue.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

