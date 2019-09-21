GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One man was seriously injured after he hit a tree head-on in Georgetown Township Saturday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of 20th Avenue N and Tyler Street.

When police arrived, they found a 2017 Ford Edge that had struck a large tree head-on off of the southbound lane of 20th Avenue in the curved section of the road.

The driver and only occupant, a 20-year-old male, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He was wearing a seat belt, all airbags were deployed and there doesn't appear to be any intoxicants in use, the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

