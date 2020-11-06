Man involved in hours long standoff facing multiple charges

Lashawn Antonio Covington, 29, allegedly broke into a home armed with a handgun and held the occupants hostage.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The man police say is responsible for an hours long standoff on Sunday, June 7, is now facing five charges tied to the incident.

Lashawn Antonio Covington, 29, allegedly broke into a home armed with a handgun and held the occupants hostage. It happened at the 200 block of Barnett Street NE. According to Grand Rapids Police, Covington had broken into the home looking for his estranged girlfriend. The hostages were released and physically unharmed prior to the suspect surrendering.

The standoff, which lasted over 10 hours, eventually ended after chemical agents were inserted into the home, said GRPD. Covington then surrendered. He is being lodged at the Kent County jail. Officers with both GRPD and Michigan State Police were on scene.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for multiple felony charges. Covington faces the following charges, and is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:

Unlawful Imprisonment

Domestic Violence

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent

Felony Firearm – pneumatic gun

Home Invasion 1st degree

