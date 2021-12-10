Man jumps into Grand River after caught stealing, arrested

Police are still investigating but say he may have been stealing a catalytic converter.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Near 8:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Kent County police were alerted to a burglary in progress on the 5000 block of West River Drive in Comstock Park. Upon arrival, the suspect left the scene and jumped into the Grand River.

Officers were able to keep eyes on the man as he attempted to cross the river. Grand Rapids and Cannon Fire Departments came to the scene with boats, which were launched at the Rockford Crew Boathouse around 9:04 p.m.

As officers approached, the man jumped up the bank and ran. Officials reported he did not have a weapon.

Deputies were able to track him toward White Pine Trail with a drone.

The man was located and arrested at 9:21 p.m.

