Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Fairplain Twp. crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Lakeview man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Montcalm County Friday night.

Police say the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Miller Road in Fairplain Township. A Cadillac sedan was traveling south on Miller Road when the driver ran a stop sign and went airborne through the intersection at M-57.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck numerous trees. He was ejected from the vehicle. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been identified as a 34-year-old man from Lakeview. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say seatbelt use of the driver is unknown, and speed is a factor in the crash. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

