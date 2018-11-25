MASON COUNTY, Mich. - A 43-year-old Custer, Mich. man is dead after hitting a deer while on an ATV.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to reports of a man lying in the road, unresponsive, just before 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.

The 43-year-old was driving a 2018 Polaris ATV south on Stephens Road, south of US-10, when he hit the deer. The crash caused him to lose control of the ATV, which rolled over and threw him off. The sheriff's office says he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Speed does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, but the sheriff's office says the incident remains under investigation.

