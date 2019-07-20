COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One man was killed Saturday morning after his car collided with a tree in Comstock Township.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched to East MN Avenue and South 28th Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers determined the driver, a 34-year-old male from Kalamazoo, was traveling westbound on East MN Avenue and left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a tree on the south side of the road and caused fatal injuries.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The accident is currently under investigation and authorities are unsure if alcohol and speed are factors.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8758 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

