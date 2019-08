MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. - One man is dead after running off the road and striking a tree Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on 125th Avenue near Jefferson Road in Deerfield Township.

Police say a 37-year-old male from Greenville was traveling northbound on 125th Avenue when his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.