MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. - One man is dead after running off the road and striking a tree Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on 125th Avenue near Jefferson Road in Deerfield Township.

Police say a 37-year-old male from Greenville was traveling northbound on 125th Avenue when his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

