Man kills his father in Portage, determined ‘armed and dangerous’ by police

There are now open charges against 56-year-old Scott Sterffy for the murder of his father, a Portage resident. Police say he's been spotted in Chicago and Seattle.

PORTAGE, Mich. — A man killed his father in Portage and left the state, Portage Dept. of Public Safety said on Friday. He is now considered armed and dangerous by authorities.

On July 25, Portage police responded to a call at a residence on Glencove Court. Officers found an 82-year-old male dead inside the home.

The man was soon identified as Dr. Thomas Aye, a retired oral surgeon and Portage resident.

Evidence at the scene showed signs of violence, opening an investigation. After an autopsy, Portage medical examiners determined his cause of death as a homicide.

There are now open murder charges against Aye’s son, 56-year-old Scott Sterffy, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors Office announced Friday.

Sterffy has since traveled out of state. He has been spotted in Chicago and Seattle. Portage detectives are working with state and federal authorities to locate him.

Police say Sterffy should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone coming into contact with him should be cautious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Dept. of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.