MSP search for missing 70-year-old Wheatland Twp man

UPDATE: Richard Lee Wymer has been missing since Feb. 7. A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to his whereabouts.

Update, 2/17/2021:

The Michigan State Police are still searching for 70-year-old Richard Lee Wymer.

Wymer was last seen Sunday, Feb. 7 shoveling his driveway near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Wheatland Township.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to Wymer's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Richard Lee Wymer, 70 yrs. old, 6'2", 240 lbs., last seen on February 7th at the 7000 block of 10th Ave., Wheatland Twp. Remus, MI wearing a flannel coat, light brown stocking hat, blue jeans, w/green boots on. If you see him or the vehicle, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/jrBdn2iRuW — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) February 17, 2021

Original story, 2/8/2021:

The Endangered Missing Advisory was issued on Monday by the Michigan State Police after a Michigan man drove off on Sunday, Feb. 7 and is reported missing and considered endangered.

Richard Lee Wymer, 70-years-old, was last seen Sunday morning shoveling his driveway around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Wheatland Township, near Remus, Michigan.

He left his home in his gray 2000 Suburban northbound towards M-20. His car features a Harley Davidson decal on the rear window and the vehicle has rust.

Wymer left his wallet, credit cards, cash, cell phone, and his favorite knife at home. His vehicle has approximately 1/3 of a tank of gas with minimal spare change in it.

Wymer was last seen wearing a flannel coat, a light brown stocking hat, blue jeans and green boots. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm of a lion lifting weights. Wymer is Caucasian, 6' 2" tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blue eyes.

Wymer spend most of his life in the Gratiot County area but does have property in the Mancelona area.

If you have information about Wymer's whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Michigan Department of State Police - Mt. Pleasant Post at (989) 773-5951.

