Man leads police on car chase, barricades self inside house

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Van Buren County man refused arrest and led police on a car chase through several townships, ending at a stand-off at the man’s house on Friday.

Police say Scott Allen Martin, 40, had been wanted on felony warrants. A tip was submitted to police that Martin was seen at a Paw Paw Township scrap yard attempting to sell catalytic converters that were believed to be stolen.

Martin fled when police arrived, waved a hatchet out his car window at police and led them on a chase. Police say the pursuit ended at Martin’s Hartford Township home, where he barricaded himself inside.

Despite multiple commands from law enforcement, Martin refused to exit his home, police say. The stand-off lasted two and a half hours. The Van Buren SWAT Team prepared to remove Martin from his home when he surrendered, according to police.

Martin is now being held at the Van Buren County Jail.

