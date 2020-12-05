WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Newaygo County authorities say a White Cloud man has been missing since Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Justin Gunneson, 51, was last seen on May 9 wearing a camo jacket and camo pants. He left on foot and has not been in contact with his family or friends since. He is about 5"10 and has blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gunneson is asked to contact Deputy Peacock at 231-689-7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.
