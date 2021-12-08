Man pleads guilty to murder from 2019 Grand Rapids fireworks show

Police said a crowd of 200 to 300 juveniles went downtown that night with the "intention" of fighting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the suspects in the shooting death of at 20-year old Saul Espinoza after the Grand Rapids fourth of July fireworks show has agreed to a plea deal.

Espinoza was killed on July 6, 2019 in Fish Ladder Park. He was one of four people shot during the show.

According to the Kent County Prosecutor, Ulises Ferrer has agreed to plead guilty to murder and faces a minimum 30 year sentence.

Deputy Chief of Police Eric Payne with the Grand Rapids Police Dept. said a crowd of 200 to 300 juveniles went downtown that night with the "intention" of fighting. Three teens were arrested, their ages ranged from 13 to 19.

A video of the fight was shared on Facebook and it showed a crowd of people in front of the LOVE sculpture on Monroe Avenue NW across the street from Rosa Parks Circle. In the video, the group can be seen shoving each other and at one point, kicking someone on the ground.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Oscar Urtiz-Esquivel was found guilty last month and is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Police believe a third suspect has fled the country.

