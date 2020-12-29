Man reflects on losing brothers to murder after record violence in Grand Rapids

This year, Grand Rapids has 38 homicides, four more than the previous record set in 1993.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Almost three decades ago, James Peoples' brothers, Calvin and David, were murdered in Grand Rapids just over a year apart from one another.

"That should've been me," says Peoples. "I still feel that way sometimes."

In 2020, he's felt that pain again dozens of times.

"Its hard to see another family go through that," he says.

This year, Grand Rapids has 38 homicides, four more than the previous record set in 1993. Peoples thinks about the 38 moms who've lost children after seeing what his own mother experienced.

"Thirteen months apart of losing two of her kids, it took a toll on her," remembers Peoples.

But it isn't just the 38 dead by which Peoples is saddened. It's also the 38 people who made the decision to end another life.

"It really tugs at me when I see so much potential just wasted," he says. "Not just the person that's dying, but also the person on the other side that's pulled the gun."

Inspired by his brothers' deaths, Peoples has dedicated himself to preventing tragedies like his family's. As a supervisor for Lacks Enterprises, he gives opportunities for jobs to get people off the streets.

"You look just like me, you come from the same environment that I come from," says Peoples. "Some people may close the doors in your face, but here I am to open the door for you. All you need to do is just show up for work."

The new year is just a few days away. When we get there, Peoples hopes to see the murder total drop in 2021. But to get there, he believes it's going to take everyone.

"We need to go back to being a village," he says. "We need to go back to everybody caring about one another and if you see something wrong, confront it. You know? Say something."

