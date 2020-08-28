Grand Rapids man sentenced for drunk driving crash that killed woman

The crash happened in December 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A judge sentenced a Grand Rapids man Thursday to prison time for a fatal crash that happened in late 2019.

Javan Thomas Beard, 37, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating without a license in connection to the crash that happened Dec. 16. Kent County Judge Mark A. Trusock sentenced Beard to between 7 years and 2 months and 15 years, the maximum amount under the sentencing guidelines.

Police say Beard drove up onto the sidewalk at a high speed hitting and killing Lashanda Howard, 47, and then driving into two homes on Kalamazoo Avenue. According to a preliminary breathalyzer test, Beard's blood alcohol limit was .14, nearly two times the legal limit.

"There is just no excuse or justification for that behavior whatsoever," Trusock said Thursday. "Just look at what you put this family through."

Howard's mother, little sister and daughter-in-law all spoke through tears explaining what it had been like losing Howard.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of her. Javan Beard you changed my life on December 16, I am so mad at you," said Reta Howard as she sobbed. "You will never know how bad this pain feels."

Lashanda Howard, 47, was walking to her home at the corner of Temple Street SE and Kalamazoo Ave. SE, when she was killed. She was walking from the store with her best friend, who was able to get out of the vehicle's path and suffered minor injuries.

Beard's attorney said his client had expressed continued remorse and knew he deserved prison time.

