MONROE, Mich. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a 9-month-old baby in southeastern Michigan.

The Monroe News reports 32-year-old Justin C. Davis was given his punishment Thursday after earlier entering the plea. The Ida Township man has said he was "very frustrated" when he picked up Kingsley Elizabeth Schwartz in August 2017 and shook her. She died after being taken to a hospital.

He said Thursday he "never wanted to hurt anyone in my life." Circuit Judge Michael A. Weipert told him "you did the most deplorable thing you could do to a baby."

The child was a friend's daughter. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss felony charges of open murder and child abuse.

