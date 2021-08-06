Man sentenced to 75-120 years in slaying of Michigan teen

Isaiah Gardenhire was called 'flat-out evil' for his role in slaying a 13-year-old Michigan girl and sexually assaulting her mother.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — An ex-convict charged in the slaying of a 13-year-old girl in central Michigan has been sentenced to 75 to 120 years in prison.

The Morning Sun in Mount Pleasant reports that Isabella County Circuit Court Judge Mark Duthie on Tuesday described Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire’s actions as “flat-out evil,” and the worst he’s seen in 20 years in the county prosecutor’s office and 17 years on the bench.

Gardenhire had a 45 hour crime spree before being caught by police, beginning with the sexual assault of his girlfriend and the stabbing death of her 13-year-old daughter, Andrie Dembowske.

When police arrived to the Union Township home, they found the child suffering from the stab wounds. She later succumbed to the injuries. A search soon ensued for Gardenhire, who was driving a stolen vehicle.

He soon turned himself in at a gas station in Flint Township.

The 41-year-old Gardenhire pleaded no contest in September to second-degree murder and other crimes.

Gardenhire also is charged in connection with two slayings in Ingham County.

