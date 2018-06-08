GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man who caused a crash on U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids that killed a pregnant mother and her three-year-old son was sentenced Monday to 150 hours of community service for the deadly January wreck.

Monty Adam-Ellis Parker Jr., 36, pleaded no contest in June to two counts of moving violation causing death.

In addition to community service, Grand Rapids District Court Judge Jeanine LaVille ordered Parker to pay nearly $1,400 in fines and court costs.

Investigators say 21-year-old Valery Arreola-Rodriquez and her two children were sitting in her disabled Nissan on U.S. 131 near Franklin Street when the car was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Parker.

Arreola-Rodriquez, who was eight-months pregnant, was killed. The unborn child did not survive. Her three-year-old son died more than a week later. Another son, 5, was not seriously hurt.

Police say Arreola-Rodriquez was merging onto northbound U.S. 131 when her car stalled. She pulled to the shoulder and was summoning help when her car was struck.

Moving violation causing death is a one-year misdemeanor. Under a plea agreement, no jail time was recommended for Parker.

