GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of a 2-year-old Grand Rapids girl.

Londyn Amir was found unconscious in a room at the Lazy T Motel in April 2018, she died days later. Investigators say Rickey Whiteside, 31, punched her in the face. A jury convicted Whiteside of the crime last month.

Whiteside was found guilty of first-degree child abuse and first-degree felony murder. Felony murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Londyn's mother, Shaniqua Strickland, had been at the Walgreens up the street when the incident occurred. She told Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Denenfeld on Wednesday that Whiteside and his family had ruined her life.

"He took my baby, my everything from me. Him getting life in prison -- Do it bring my baby back? Do it make me happy? No," she said in court.

Defense attorney Damian Nunzio said his client maintains his innocence. They will be appealing the conviction.

As Whiteside's family walked out of the courtroom after hearing his sentence, one woman yelled, "he did not do this, he was set up."

