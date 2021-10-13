Man sentenced to prison after son's homemade bomb explodes at Newaygo High School

The 16-year-old accidentally detonated the homemade bomb, injuring himself, a teacher and four other students.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday after his son exploded a bomb in a Newaygo High School classroom in March.

David Robert-Daniel Saylor Sr.'s son was 16 years old at the time. He accidentally detonated a bomb he brought from home, losing both of his thumbs. He also injured a teacher and four other students.

His son was charged in April 2021.

Officials searched Saylor's home following the event.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to owning a pipe bomb and stolen gun. He also admitted that him and his son designed and made explosives for two years.

Saylor was sentenced by a federal judge in Grand Rapids. He had to pay $5,000 in restitution to Newaygo High School and $200 in other charges.

