SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a man involved in a single-car crash Monday night in Sheridan Township.

James Russell Davidson, 50, of Fountain, Michigan, was driving a 1998 GMC pickup truck northbound on Benson Road when he crossed the center line, ran off the opposite side of the roadway, rolled over and struck a power pole.

Davidson was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed with the Jaws of Life. Authorities believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Davidson was flown to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and is still in critical condition.

